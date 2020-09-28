InXpress Named a “Top Growth Franchise” by Entrepreneur Magazine

South Jordan, Utah (September 28, 2020) – InXpress, the global business-to-business shipping and logistics franchise, was recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine’s first official list of “Top Growth Franchises.” InXpress was ranked No. 129 out of only 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three year period, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking.

To determine the 2020 Top Growth Franchises ranking, Entrepreneur looked at each company’s U.S. and Canadian franchise numbers over a three-year period (from July 2016 to July 2019; given the rapid changes, COVID-19 impacts weren’t taken into account). In order to qualify, companies had to have positive growth of at least five units each year. They were ranked based on a formula that considers their total positive U.S. and Canadian franchise growth over the three years as well as factors that negatively affect growth, such as terminations, nonrenewals, and other closures. The ranking debuted online and in the September issue.

“We take pride in our intentional, sustainable franchise growth because we make sure our franchisees have what they need to succeed,” said Dustin Hansen, CEO of InXpress Americas. “Our growth year after year continues to attract entrepreneurs who are seeking healthy franchise systems with established tools to set them up for success. In fact, we’re on track to end the year with 30 new franchise agreements and expect to double that in 2021.”

Outside of the company’s steady unit growth, InXpress has been providing an essential service for small-to-medium size enterprises (SMEs) since 1999 and started franchising in the U.S. in 2006. While COVID-19 impacts were not taken into account for this ranking, the global international shipping specialists have been thriving as they serve as an extension of companies with reoccurring shipping needs.

There has been an undeniable growing demand for low-cost services and multiple carrier options, especially for expanding e-commerce-based companies. InXpress franchisees are quick to serve and assist their SME clients because they are local one-on-one support contacts for companies, unlike a backed up 1-800 number customer service line. InXpress franchisees connect entrepreneurs to the right shipping options and provide deep discounts, which helps them grow their businesses as the franchisee grows their own.

The InXpress franchise opportunity is attractive to self-starters because it allows owners to work anywhere in the world with no territory restrictions and no employee requirements. The work-from-home nature of the business allows owners to launch with low-overhead and provide a needed service safely from the comfort of their home office.

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 400 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise’s size and its partnership with DHL and more than 50 other trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit https://inxpressfranchise.com/.

