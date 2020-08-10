Labelmaster Launches Dangerous Goods Industry’s First Digital Community

August 10, 2020 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the launch of the DG Exchange—the dangerous goods industry’s first digital community. The DG Exchange brings together supply chain and business professionals to share ideas, learn and collaborate in order to navigate dangerous goods issues, challenges and trends—empowering them to positively impact their businesses. The community offers a wide range of opportunities to:

• Access insightful content and share resources

• Attend educational events and training sessions

• Engage with peers through open forums and other networking opportunities

“Shipping Dangerous Goods is complex and high risk, leaving professionals at various levels of organizations looking for information, searching to find answers to questions or simply trying to stay on top of the latest trends, challenges and regulatory changes,” said Robert Finn, vice president of marketing & product management, Labelmaster. “The DG Exchange is a one of a kind place where the entire supply chain can exchange ideas and information related to hazmat in order to improve supply chain performance, compliance, safety and profitability.”

What You Will Find in the Community

The DG Exchange provides a range of opportunities for members to engage, learn and connect around the key trends and challenges impacting the dangerous goods industry.

• Groups: Discover resources, members, events and conversations centered on key dangerous goods topics—regulations, training, lithium batteries, technology in the supply chain and supply chain management.

• Events: Attend live virtual events throughout the year or view on-demand webinars on a wide range of supply chain topics.

• Resources: Access articles, blog posts, infographics, podcasts and more to stay up-to-date on the latest DG issues, trends and best practices.

• Forums: Engage with other members by asking questions and participating in ongoing discussions about specific hazmat-related topics.

• Member Directory: Find and connect with community members located in specific regions of the world, who have specific areas of expertise or similar job roles or focus areas.

Who is the DG Exchange For?

The DG Exchange was created for anyone involved in the dangerous goods supply chain. Whether your organization ships dangerous goods daily or only ships a few packages a year, the DG Exchange is a place where professionals at all levels of the organization can come to better understand the complex world of dangerous goods. In addition, your organization can gain valuable information, insights and connections to enhance business performance, improve operations, drive revenue and more.

Finn added, “The community is special because it’s the individuals involved in the dangerous goods supply chain who are driving discussions, sharing insightful content and collaborating with each other. As the community grows, so too will the industry topics that are covered, the resource content being shared and the volume of peers around the world with whom to connect. Ultimately, the community will provide the opportunity for members to better navigate critical dangerous goods issues and positively impact their businesses.”

Join the DG Exchange community to connect with your peers and access exclusive content to empower your organization to better manage dangerous goods.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

Contact:

Stephen Dye

stephen@outlookmarketingsrv.com

312-957-8911

###