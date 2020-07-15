Advance Hires Stephanie Urbach As Chief People Officer

July 17, 2020 Stephanie comes to Advance after most recently working as the Chief People Officer for SecureAuth, a mid-sized global technology company headquartered in Irvine, CA. Prior experience includes Guidance Software (GUID), a mid-sized public company where she led all HR efforts for 500 employees globally. She spent most of her career at Avery Dennison (AVY), holding various leadership positions, including head of human resources for all of technology.

As an integral part of the Human Resources Leadership Team, she was responsible for the end to end human resources strategy for over 2,500 - IT and R&D employees in over 50 countries. Stephanie earned a B.A. in English American Studies from the University of California at Los Angeles and has served on the boards of both Junior League of Pasadena and National Charity League.