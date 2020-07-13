FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DAYTON FREIGHT BUILDS NEW NASHVILLE SERVICE CENTER

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, relocates their Nashville Service Center to a brand-new facility.

The brand new, state-of-the-art facility helps to better accommodate their TN customers. The previous Nashville Service Center operated out of 16 doors, while the new facility has more than quadrupled in size for a total of 76 doors and a 4-bay Maintenance Shop. This location is conveniently located off Highway 40, on the east side of Nashville.

Sustainability is important to Dayton Freight, therefore this location will host charging stations allowing them to test electric forklifts and trucks. The new Nashville Service Center has plenty of room for future growth and is centrally located to be of better service to their customers throughout the entire state of TN.

Nashville Service Center Manager Josh Milner said, “We’re excited to move into a larger facility on the east side. This location will help us accommodate our growing capacity and improve efficiencies in our operations. Our employees look forward to serving our customers out of the new Service Center.”

New Nashville Service Center

1191 South Hartmann Drive

Lebanon TN 37090



Toll Free Number: 844.659.7689

Local Number: 615.922.5335

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 13 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

