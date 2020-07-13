Pilot Freight Services Ranked Amount Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partners

Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), was recently ranked among the Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partners by Inbound Logistics. The ranks were compiled by Inbound Logistics editors who select the top 75 supply chain partners leading the way in green logistic initiatives and sustainability.

Inbound Logistics’ G75 annual listing features providers who excel at ensuring their global supply chains are socially and environmentally friendly. As part of its ESG policy, Pilot continually works to develop and implement best practices to reduce the environmental footprint of its supply chain while providing essential logistics services. Pilot is SmartWay certified and also committed to increase the amount of freight shipped via the program's carriers every year. Pilot has replaced the majority of fossil fuel-run warehouse equipment for electric equipment and uses COMPASS Dispatcher to create time and fuel-efficient routes. These initiatives reduce fuel waste and increase delivery efficiency.

In 2019, Pilot moved to a new corporate headquarters featuring several green initiatives. With nearly 100 locations throughout North America, many Pilot stations use occupancy and LED lighting, computer-controlled HVAC along with water supply refill stations, that have reduced the use of plastic bottles by 10,000 annually. Standard recycling protocols including cardboard balers have been integrated into daily operations. Pilot is committed to operating a paperless office that uses e-invoicing, P-Card, EDI and API for secure data transfer.

“As a global supply industry leader, it is important that we do our part to reduce waste and our carbon footprint while providing exceptional transportation services,” says Lisa Coyle, chief administrative officer. “Being named to the G75 list for the first time is truly an honor and something that should make our entire Pilot team very proud.”

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services, Inc. is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 90 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company’s freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot’s full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation. Pilot’s logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management. In addition, Pilot’s online shipment navigator, CoPilot, makes online shipping fast, convenient and secure. In 2018, Pilot adopted Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation as their national philanthropy partner

raising funds company-wide for treatments and cures for children battling cancer. Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and six Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL’s core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.



ABOUT BCI

With C$171.3 billion of managed assets as of March 31, 2020, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is a leading provider of investment management services to British Columbia’s public sector and one of Canada’s largest asset managers. BCI generates investment returns that help their institutional clients build a financially secure future. With a global outlook, BCI seeks investment opportunities that convert savings into productive capital that meet their clients’ risk/return requirements over time. BCI invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; mortgages; public and private equity; real estate; infrastructure; and renewable resources. BCI’s private equity program, valued at C$17.9 billion, is focused on direct investments in industrials, technology, consumer/retail, healthcare, as well as financial and business services. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.