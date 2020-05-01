Infragistics Announces Ignite for Good Program During COVID-19

Infragistics, the leading provider of UX and UI tools for designers and developers, today announced the launch of their Ignite for Good program. Designed to offer resources to support those working on COVID-19-related technology projects and provide assistance to small businesses and global customers, key aspects of the Ignite for Good program include:



• Support for COVID-19 research and assistance initiatives

• Release of new open source applications

• Special programs for small businesses

• Access to Priority Support for customers

• Extension of all trial licenses



“We recognize that as an industry leader, we have a responsibility to do our part to provide leadership and contribute our technology resources and expertise during these difficult times,” said Dean Guida, Founder and CEO of Infragistics. “While our global employees are all safely working remotely, we are united through the Ignite for Good Program to continue to deliver application development tools and enhanced support for our customers, partners and communities.”



Support for COVID-19 Research and Support Initiatives

People and organizations are coming together with open source and research initiatives and developing new applications and analysis to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. To assist in these efforts, Infragistics will be offering qualified organizations and programs complimentary access to developer and analytics tools and support. Organizations operating non-commercial programs such as hackathons, research initiatives, etc. should contact Steve Johnston, Product Marketing Manager at Infragistics sjohnston@infragistics.com to learn more.



Release of New Open Source Applications

To accelerate development of new applications that solve problems during this pandemic, especially for organizations in healthcare, government, and logistics, Infragistics will be releasing a series of open source, sample applications. The first to be released is the Angular COVID-19 Dashboard, which provides a real-time view of current global data related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This dynamic dashboard was built using Indigo.Design and Ignite UI for Angular leveraging timely data from CSSEGISandData/COVID-19 to create a useful and impactful visualization. Additional applications will be released in the coming weeks.



Special Programs for Small Businesses

Infragistics has many customers who are consultants and small businesses providing design and development services across industries and around the world. We recognize the important role that those organizations play in keeping key businesses and applications running. To ensure that those organizations can continue to operate and maintain access to the tools that they need to be productive, Infragistics is making new discounted packages for our products and services available to small businesses. Small businesses may contact their Infragistics representative or email sales@infragistics.com to participate in the program.



“We are proud of the work that our global customers and partners are doing to provide essential products and services,” said Phil Dinsmore, VP of Worldwide Sales, Infragistics. “We have been collaborating with our partners to ensure that they have access to the tools and support they need to build new applications to help during these difficult times.”



Access to Priority Support

To continue to support customers as they deal with increased workloads and requests for rapid app development and delivery, Infragistics is announcing a new program called Priority Support Live. Kicking off on May 7, 2020, this free virtual event series will provide paid and trial customers with live, direct access to Infragistics UI/UX product, development, and support experts. In addition, customers will be offered access to Infragistics’ industry-leading Priority Support services at a discounted rate.



Extension of all Trial Licenses

For those who are currently evaluating our products and services, and doing prep work for new projects, we will be extending all product trials. We hope that this will help those individuals and organizations currently using and evaluating our products and tools to have one less concern as they work to keep their projects and businesses moving forward.



In addition, Infragistics will be releasing a new series of informative blogs for designers and developers featuring COVID-19-related projects, insights and best practices from our team leaders and other industry experts to help streamline application creation from design to code. These can be accessed from the Infragistics website at www.infragistics.com.

About Infragistics

Infragistics is a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, provide insights, and foster collaboration within organizations. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. Infragistics enterprise mobility solutions—Reveal and SharePlus—give business users the latest advancements in self-service business intelligence and collaboration software.