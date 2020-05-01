Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

PULSE Integration Welcomes Kendra Smith, Software Solutions Manager.

May 1, 2020
Kendra joins the PULSE Integration family with history in Project Management. Kendra has held integral positions to include IT Project Manager with Comcast Business, and Technical Project Manager with Pyramid Controls. She most recently held the position of Software and Controls Project Manager for SwissLog Logistics where she supervised developers and integration teams to complete software design/implementation for development according to functional specifications and project plans.

Kendra holds a Bachelor’s in engineering from Tennessee State University, PMP from Project Management Institute, and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University. Her extensive experience in Project Management will greatly aid PULSE Integration in their customer renovation and implementation projects and ensure each client receives personalized service to their solution. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Kendra to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

About PULSE Integration, a WEPCO Company
PULSE Integration based in Pittston PA, combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.

