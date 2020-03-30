Logistics Plus Offers FAST-BOAT™ Shipping Services as Airfreight Alternative

ERIE, PA (March 30, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is offering a new FAST-BOAT shipping service as a viable alternative for importers needing to get their critical shipments from China.

Logistics Plus has LOFO (last on, first off) contracts providing importers with expedited customs clearance, full transloading at its Los Angeles, California facility, and then final delivery to any location in the United States.

“We are encouraging importers needing full container quantities to use our FAST-BOAT shipping services from China to the Port of Los Angeles where LP can then provide transloading and direct trucking throughout the U.S.,” said Kelly Dempsey, International Manager of Imports for Logistics Plus. “For customers with smaller shipments that are still time-sensitive, LP can also set up a standard consolidation service from Shanghai to LA with 10-day FAST-BOAT service, transloading in LA port, and LTL, truckload or dedicated delivery to final destination.”

Importers interest in learning more are encouraged to email imports@logisticsplus.net.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence technology, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 23 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly-regarded fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 500+ employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

