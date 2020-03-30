Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Logistics Plus Offers FAST-BOAT™ Shipping Services as Airfreight Alternative

March 30, 2020
ERIE, PA (March 30, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is offering a new FAST-BOAT shipping service as a viable alternative for importers needing to get their critical shipments from China.

Logistics Plus has LOFO (last on, first off) contracts providing importers with expedited customs clearance, full transloading at its Los Angeles, California facility, and then final delivery to any location in the United States.

“We are encouraging importers needing full container quantities to use our FAST-BOAT shipping services from China to the Port of Los Angeles where LP can then provide transloading and direct trucking throughout the U.S.,” said Kelly Dempsey, International Manager of Imports for Logistics Plus. “For customers with smaller shipments that are still time-sensitive, LP can also set up a standard consolidation service from Shanghai to LA with 10-day FAST-BOAT service, transloading in LA port, and LTL, truckload or dedicated delivery to final destination.”

Importers interest in learning more are encouraged to email imports@logisticsplus.net.

