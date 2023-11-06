E-commerce Boom Fuels Intermodal Freight Transport's Growth

The global market for intermodal freight transportation had a size of $55.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $197.59 billion by 2032, with a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% over the forecast period. This robust revenue growth is primarily being propelled by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry, the trend towards globalization, and the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions.

Intermodal freight transportation involves utilizing various modes of transport, including trucks, trains, ships, and airplanes. This approach offers several advantages, such as reduced transportation costs, enhanced cargo security, and improved overall efficiency.

The global e-commerce sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to a shift in consumer behavior towards online shopping. Consequently, the need for efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions for delivering goods has surged. Intermodal freight transportation is a flexible and economical way to address this demand by enabling the movement of goods across different transportation modes.

Furthermore, as the global demand for reliable and efficient freight transportation services rises, companies from diverse industries have begun adopting intermodal transportation. This approach allows businesses to transport goods internationally, opening up new markets and business opportunities.

The growing development of intermodal freight transport is another factor contributing to market revenue growth. Given the increasing emphasis on sustainable transportation solutions, governments and corporations worldwide are prioritizing this aspect due to the transportation sector's substantial contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. Intermodal freight transportation offers a more environmentally friendly alternative by integrating various fuel-efficient and lower greenhouse gas-emitting modes of transport.

The integration of technology has enhanced supply chain visibility and transparency, leading to more effective management of goods transportation operations. Additionally, the rapid expansion of intermodal terminals and transportation infrastructure has facilitated the seamless movement of commodities between different transportation modes, thereby enhancing the efficiency of intermodal freight transit.

Nevertheless, inconsistencies in transportation regulations and infrastructure can lead to delays and inefficiencies, posing a significant challenge to market revenue growth. Additionally, the substantial capital investment required for building multimodal infrastructure and the complexities associated with managing various transportation modes could also impede revenue growth.

Strategic Developments:

• In 2021, the CMA CGM Group acquired a stake in CEVA Logistics, a prominent global logistics and supply chain management company. This strategic move aimed to bolster CMA CGM's position in the intermodal freight transportation market and expand its services in the logistics sector.

• In 2020, Maersk Line partnered with BlackBuck, an Indian online trucking platform, to provide intermodal freight transportation services in India. This collaboration aimed to offer customers a seamless and efficient transportation experience by combining Maersk's global logistics expertise with BlackBuck's technology platform and extensive network of trucking partners.

• In 2020, Kuehne + Nagel International AG acquired Apex International Corporation, a leading Asian-based freight forwarder. This acquisition aimed to enhance Kuehne + Nagel's presence in the Asian intermodal freight transportation market and strengthen its supply chain capabilities in the region.

• In 2020, Deutsche Bahn AG and Cisco Systems announced a partnership to develop a digital platform for intermodal freight transportation. This platform is designed to provide real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments, as well as predictive analytics and optimization tools to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

New Product Launches:

• In 2021, Schneider National, Inc. introduced a new intermodal service called "Intermodal EXPO." This service offers customers access to a vast network of rail and trucking partners, along with real-time tracking and analytics tools to optimize transportation routes and reduce costs.

• In 2021, Union Pacific Railroad launched "Cold Connect," a new intermodal service tailored for transporting perishable goods across North America. This service provides access to a refrigerated container fleet and specialized handling facilities to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of temperature-sensitive products.

• In 2020, Deutsche Post AG introduced "Ocean Freight +," a new intermodal service combining ocean and rail transportation to provide customers with a more efficient and cost-effective transportation solution. This service is designed to offer faster transit times, greater flexibility, and reduced costs compared to traditional ocean transportation methods.

• In 2020, APM Terminals unveiled "Trident Alliance," a new intermodal service focused on providing customers with a more efficient and reliable transportation solution between Asia and the United States. This service combines ocean transportation with rail and trucking services to offer a seamless transportation experience and reduce transit times.