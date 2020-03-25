Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Why A "Wait And See Approach" Is The Worst Strategy For Retailers

Why A "Wait And See Approach" Is The Worst Strategy For Retailers
March 25, 2020
No Comments

In an economic crisis, inaction has proven to be one of the riskiest responses. Instead, retailers should focus on stabilizing their business, protecting it from downside risk and ensuring that it has the liquidity necessary to weather the crisis. In addition, retailers should identify ways to position their companies to come out of the crisis stronger.

We Refer To This As Targeted Aggression
In the case of grocery retailers, we strongly recommend a strategy of investing in the future with a focus on the following:

Micro-fulfillment

Software and technology

Supply chain and logistics

Store operations

Business model transformation

Based on our experience, the foundation for future growth and competitive advantage is micro-fulfillment. The recent Coronavirus crisis has significantly increased customer demand for online grocery ordering and fulfillment. Unfortunately, grocery retailers fulfill online orders by having “pickers” roam their aisles picking products off shelves and placing them into a shopping basket or on a pull-cart.

A new dynamic has been created within stores – customers and pickers are fighting over space in the aisles. Prior to the Coronavirus, online grocery sales averaged 3% of a grocery retailers’ business. Some grocery retailers have experienced a 30% jump in volumes due to the Coronavirus. By 2025, online sales could average 30% or more. Using pickers is not a sustainable solution.

What's Required Is A New Model - What’s Required Is An AutoStore Micro-fulfillment Center (MFC).

A question we are often asked is, “Why should I choose an AutoStore when
smaller MFC startups offer solutions at a fraction of the price?” It’s true. Smaller
MFC startups have gained a reputation for offering their solutions at a significant discount. In some cases, the solutions are offered for free just so the MFC startup can entice a grocery retailer (any grocery retailer will do) to become a customer. It’s also true that smaller MFC startups have far less capable and dependable solutions than AutoStore.

We don’t make recommendations based on price. We make recommendations that will ultimately help grocery retailers take their business to the next level. The time for action is now!

https://7e982cf4-1070-4cc2-9c76-8717bd415606.usrfiles.com/ugd/7e982c_dfcb3311cd1649108b570e22b17f6891.pdf
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Robotics Software & Systems Systems Integration
KEYWORDS PULSE Integration
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

42ceb16a-7345-4c97-bbc3-62d33aa354af

Levi Strauss Toronto: Design & Install Integrated Fulfillment and Shipping System

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
The Project The scope of work for the project includes upgrades to equipment and controls, as well as operational and ergonomic improvements to the Value-Added Services and Shipping area. The existing system was replaced with a three-part solution: Picking Induction Conveyors, Value-Added Services Systems and...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing