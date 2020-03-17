Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as GlobalTranz Carrier of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 17, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the 2019 Southeast Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz.

GlobalTranz recognizes distinguished agents, carriers and solution providers who demonstrate transportation excellence throughout the year. The technology and third-party logistics solutions company chose Southeastern based on its outstanding customer service, low claims ratio and shipment growth. This is the second year in a row Southeastern has received this honor from GlobalTranz.

"We are honored to be recognized by GlobalTranz as the Southeast Carrier of the Year for the second consecutive year," said Andy Carpenter, national account manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to consistently providing quality without question service. We give thanks to GlobalTranz and everyone in the Southeastern family for making this possible.”

Carpenter accepted the award alongside Mike Redden, director of national accounts for Southeastern Freight Lines. GlobalTranz’ CEO Rene Krug and Vice Presidents of Carrier Relations Andrew Dawson and Ryan Poynter presented the award at the GlobalTranz Annual Agent Conference, GTZcon2020.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

