Modex 2020: Cascade introduces innovative forklift attachments

On display at the Cascade Corp. booth were several new forklift attachment products, including an advanced Electric Sideshifter. According to the company, the sideshifter is 90% more energy efficient since it reduces energy usage and allows for longer AGV battery life. Since there are no hydraulic hoses required over the mast, operators have improved visibility and maneuverability. The Electric Sideshifter is easy to install due to a simple electric hookup, and the device is ideal for use in clean applications such as food and pharma environments, as the absence of hydraulics reduces the risk of oil leaks where a clean environment is mandated.

Cascade also showcased its new sensor forks. With a sensor package and wireless camera embedded in the fork tip, these forks offer lift truck operators the visibility and precision for maximum efficiency when handling Advanced new features include a distance sensor, a vertical object detection sensor, and fork position targeting that allows operators to see exactly where the fork meets the load for reduced product and pallet damage.

In addition to the sideshifter and sensor forks, the company highlighted the new J-series revolving fork clamp, made with steel and designed for durability in the toughest conditions; weigh forks with wireless display using Bluetooth technology to help you view and track the weight of individual loads and total weight of multiple loads; hydraulic and manual reachforks; and rollerforks.