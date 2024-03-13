EnerSys debuts latest NexSys charger innovations

Stored energy solutions provider EnerSys is showcasing its newest NexSys charging innovations at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta this week.

Engineered for a wide range of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), the new NexSys Air wireless charger offers a space-saving design to provide integration flexibility while eliminating mechanical charging connections and related maintenance. It also provides advanced safety features that help protect workers and equipment—giving facility operators and AGV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an integrated, safe charging solution to optimize efficiency and equipment autonomy.

Designed to withstand the elements, the new NexSys+ Outdoor charger provides the advanced performance and features of the NexSys+ charger, protected by an IP54 rated enclosure for protection against dust, water, and seasonal temperatures. The NexSys+ Outdoor is ideal for use at farms, building material yards, rental facilities, ports, cargo terminals, and other working environments exposed to the weather.

Both chargers are compatible with all EnerSys battery technologies, including traditional flooded lead-acid, Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL), and lithium-ion.

Visit EnerSys at booth #B8032.