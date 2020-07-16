Assault on battery: EnerSys subjects NexSys PURE battery to series of “extreme endurance” tests

Fans of the TV show “MythBusters” know that the best way to test manufacturers’ claims about quality workmanship is to run their products through a series of brutal—and often destructive—tests.

That’s the approach taken by Reading, Pennsylvania-based battery manufacturer EnerSys, which recently released a video in which technicians put the company’s latest forklift battery through four punishing trials. In the three-minute YouTube video (see below), testers subject the NexSys PURE Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery to “extreme endurance” tests ranging from immersion in dry ice to being dragged over rocky terrain, shoved over a cliff, and shot three times with .50-caliber bullets. Although some of the test units sustained cosmetic damage, all of the batteries were still able to power up material handling equipment, the company reports.

“The goal of this video is to illustrate the true power and grit of NexSys PURE batteries to deliver superior results for industrial vehicle operations,” Jordann Gaspari, senior manager of marketing, motive power Americas at EnerSys, said in a release. “Despite being put through some of the toughest conditions imaginable, our NexSys PURE battery still produced power.”