Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Battery Council International launches student scholarship program

The new fund will help students in disciplines that support energy-storage. applications.

Young scientist looking at test tube
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 25, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Look around any distribution center and you’ll see dozens of devices powered by batteries. They range from large-scale cells in electric forklifts, to mid-size units in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), to slim, palm-size batteries in barcode scanners and smartphones. Despite the ubiquity of these applications, there is more work to be done. That’s why a battery-industry group has launched an initiative it hopes will encourage the next generation of engineers to continue developing smaller, safer, more powerful industrial batteries.

Battery Council International (BCI) has established a charitable foundation to help support future leaders in the energy-storage industry. The foundation will initially focus on scholarship awards for the 2025–2026 school year. Those scholarships include the BCI Battery Chemistry and STEM Scholarship, which will distribute $5,000 to individuals studying electrochemistry, engineering, mathematics, or a related technical discipline that will support energy-storage applications.

The effort is funded by donations from BCI member companies, including the lead donors Entek and Daramic, as well as gifts from more than a dozen other companies, including such distribution center stalwarts as Crown Battery, East Penn, and EnerSys.
ArticleEditorial
material handlingbatterieschargersmotorsfuelbattery council international (bci)crown batteryeast pennenersys
ArticleEditorial
material handlingbatterieschargersmotorsfuelbattery council international (bci)crown batteryeast pennenersys

The Latest

Featured

Logistics gives back: September 2024

Forklift in warehouse
Featured

Hyster-Yale partners with Dept. of Defense’s SkillBridge program

Greg Swift of Schneider National
Featured

Truck driver achieves 5 million miles without an accident

Hydrogen FCEV (fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle)
Featured

Hydrogen fuel cells could soon power refuse-collection trucks

More Stories

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s songs influence demand patterns

Global supply chains have long had to weather disruptions triggered by sudden spikes in demand. Holiday gift shopping, big price discounts, and stocking up before major storms are just a few reasons for jumps in consumption. Now there’s another variable to consider: Taylor Swift.

Devoted fans of the pop megastar often wear outfits reflecting Swift’s own costumes or references to her songs when they attend concerts. Her influence is so notable that, according to London-based Dalston Mill Fabrics, the singer’s lyrics appear to drive spikes in demand for certain styles and fabrics.

Keep ReadingShow less

Learning to do green math

The announcement from the electric vehicle (EV) charging company contained a really big number: 1 million. That’s the number of places in North America and Europe where drivers can go to charge up their cars, according to ChargePoint, a California company that provides a list of those charging stations on its smartphone app. And it’s important because the lack of a robust charging network has been one of the main obstacles to the mass transition from fossil fuel to battery power.

But the number also made me wonder, How does that stack up against the number of service stations where drivers can pump gas or diesel? And since charging an electric car takes longer than filling a tank, does the EV industry need more plugs than pumps anyway?

Keep ReadingShow less

CARB’s rail regs: Too far too soon

Earlier this year, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted new regulations that will eventually ban most forklifts with internal combustion engines from operating in the Golden State. With a few exceptions, companies will have to phase out their carbon-emitting trucks between 2028 and 2037. These regulations are designed to help clear the skies over California, even though lift trucks are responsible for a very small percentage of the state’s air pollution.

CARB has also begun to target drayage trucks that operate in California, with the goal of having only zero-emission models in use by 2035. It has offered incentives, such as grants and access to dedicated lanes at ports, to encourage the shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s ahead for MFCs?

What’s ahead for MFCs?

It wasn’t long ago that the term “microfulfillment center,” or MFC, frequently cropped up in logistics industry conversations. The trend reflected a need for local inventory sources that could fill accelerating demand for last-mile delivery as e-commerce surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the grocery market.

You hear the term far less frequently today. Demand for MFCs has softened alongside steadying e-grocery sales over the past few years, but experts say the market for microfulfillment remains strong, with emerging opportunities that hold promise for equipment vendors and e-commerce players alike.

Keep ReadingShow less
map of hurricane forecast track

Helene threatens Florida as storm nears hurricane strength

Residents and businesses along the Florida panhandle today are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane by the time it strikes the northeast Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are already in effect for that area, which could see heavy rain and flash flooding across portions of Florida, the Southeast U.S., Southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley, according to predictions from the National Hurricane Center.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.