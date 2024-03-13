Zebra introduces automation solutions for the connected workforce

Zebra Technologies introduced a range of new enterprise mobile computing and intelligent automation solutions at this year’s MODEX 2024, taking place this week in Atlanta.

The expanded portfolio is designed to help businesses “build an agile supply chain through better accuracy, visibility, and efficiency.”

The RS2100 wearable scanner—the industry’s smallest back-of-hand (BOH) scanner, according to Zebra—enhances productivity and delivers new levels of comfort to workers. The unique mount on the RS2100 leaves the palm completely unobstructed, providing greater freedom to handle items.

The WT6400 and WT5400 wearable computers. Engineered to streamline hands-free workflows while enhancing comfort, the WT6400 and WT5400 provide more flexibility for picking orders, sorting items, and managing inventory with greater efficiency and accuracy. With a larger display and integrated keyboard, the WT6400 is easily accessible for right- and left-handed workers, and its integrated angled camera captures images to document damaged items or completed tasks. The WT6400 is designed for demanding environments, including freezer operation (-30°C), while the WT5400 introduces a new class of wearable computers for hands-free retail workflows.

The TC53e/TC58e/TC53e-RFID mobile computers, additions to Zebra’s TC5X series. The TC5Xe series offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, integrated RFID, premium security features and contains 25% post-consumer recycled plastic by mass. The TC53e-RFID offers integrated short-range UHF RFID, enabling associates to take inventory in the backroom, validate tickets at a concert or verify all items in a shopping cart from up to nearly 4 ft. away with the same device ergonomics as the standard TC53e.

The launch includes:

