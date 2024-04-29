Logistics gives back: May 2024

Global transportation and logistics services provider Gebrüder Weiss has invited cyclists to participate in “GWcycles,” the company’s international cycling/sustainability campaign. Participants have until Sept. 30 to cycle “to the moon and back,” covering the 477,710 miles to meet that goal. The company will then plant 7,000 trees in Nicaragua for the kilometers covered by this year’s participants. To learn more about the competition, which is open to all, go to www.gw-world.com.
Material handling equipment manufacturer The Raymond Corp. has selected three research proposals to receive funding through its University Research Program, which encourages professors and student researchers to develop innovative solutions for the material handling industry. The company says it has invested more than $5 million to date to advance the future of material handling. For a list of this year’s winning proposals, go to www.raymondcorp.com/news.
Thirty-seven members of the Trucking Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Trucking Associations, have agreed to make a $100,000 contribution over 10 years to support the organization’s work. The foundation focuses on humanitarian initiatives, disaster relief, and eradicating human trafficking, among other activities. A full list of the 37 members can be found at www.truckingcares.org/trucking-cares-foundation-founders-club.
Averitt truck drivers and associates have donated $1,500,001 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The contribution marks the fifth consecutive year employees of the freight transportation company have given at least $1 million to support St. Jude’s mission of curing childhood cancer.