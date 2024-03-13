Rite-Hite debuts ONE Digital platform

Rite-Hite , maker of loading dock solutions, industrial products, and software, is launching its Rite-Hite ONE Digital platform during MODEX 2024 in Atlanta this week. Rite-Hite ONE is a comprehensive digital platform that empowers customers to optimize facility throughput, prioritize maintenance, mitigate safety incidents, reduce demurrage, and act on meaningful data analytics from Rite-Hite’s line of smart, connected equipment.

The software platform helps unify material handling operations in warehouses, distribution centers, and other industrial facilities. In addition to connecting Rite-Hite’s smart-enabled high-speed doors and loading dock equipment (such as levelers, barriers, vehicle restraints and controls), it also collects and analyzes data from that equipment, helping facility managers and teams to see trends and make data-based decisions.

