Wildeck Names Dan Lorenz President

March 10, 2020

Waukesha, WI – We are proud to announce the appointment of Dan Lorenz as the new President of Wildeck, effective immediately.

Dan joined Wildeck in August, 2018 as the Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining Wildeck, he held senior leadership positions in Wisconsin manufacturing stalwarts such as Superior Die Set, Fisher Barton and Wacker Neuson.

“After an exhaustive search involving both internal and external candidates, it became apparent that Dan was the leader Wildeck needs to accelerate our growth journey,” commented Keith Pignolet, Executive Chairman of Wildeck, “his commitment to our customers and our mission to make their projects run smoothly is unwavering.”

A search for Lorenz’s successor as Vice President of Operations is underway. In the interim, Dan will continue to oversee all facets of operations.

