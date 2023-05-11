Southeastern announces new service center manager in Louisville

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 11, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Henson Gibbs has been promoted to service center manager in Louisville, Kentucky.

Gibbs started his career at the Dalton service center in Georgia as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including quality assurance leader, inbound and outbound dock supervisor, outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Henson has brought his natural leadership abilities to every role he has occupied at Southeastern, and I’m confident he will continue to grow his skill set and advance our mission in this next chapter of his professional career,” said Jason Hood, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We look forward to the outstanding leadership he will provide our great team in Louisville.”

Gibbs, along with his wife, Katelan, and their two children are excited to relocate to Louisville, Kentucky and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

