Nexterus Selects Charity of the Year for 2023 – Building Bridges for Brianna

New Freedom, PA. – April 25, 2023 – Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces the Nexterus Charity of the Year for 2023. This year’s charity is Building Bridges for Brianna, a York County, PA charity that helps members of the community deal with and prevent suicidal and non-suicidal self-injury.

“Each year, Nexterus chooses a local non-profit organization to support and give back to our community," says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. "We encourage Nexterus employees to volunteer. This year, we ask employees to log at least 3000 hours of service and support a local organization with missions, visions, and goals near and dear to their hearts. Our annual initiative is called 'Terrence Cares.'"

Terrence Cares is named after the Nexterus’ company mascot – a stuffed snow leopard who lives at corporate headquarters. He is happiest when visited by employees and guests. Terrence Cares motivates people who work at Nexterus to be good, caring, and kind citizens of our communities. Nexterus employees chose the charity, Building Bridges for Brianna, to help promote suicide awareness and prevention, fund suicide awareness and prevention programs, support those in need dealing with mental health, and family support programs for families who have members dealing with mental health issues.

The list of non-profit organizations and charities that Nexterus has supported in the past is endless. There are no limitations regarding where, when, and how employees of Nexterus donate their time and helping hands. Any organization whose mission or unique project is geared toward "doing good for others" is game. Some organizations that have benefited in the past include the American Red Cross, Hartford's Homeless, Lebanon Vet Hospital, Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus, and Towson University.

"Collectively, the impact we make in our local community is significant, contributing close to $10,000,” adds Polakoff. “As a bonus, we are opening new doors for great team-building exercises and opportunities. We host events throughout the year to raise money and awareness.”

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).