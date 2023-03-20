Numina Group creates a trifecta of warehouse automation solutions

Designer and integrator of warehouse automation solutions Numina Group has introduced Pakt—a modular and scalable pack-and-ship automation solution built for fulfillment operations—to create a trifecta of warehouse automation solutions that can be combined into a single end-to-end solution. When paired with the company's RDS, real-time distribution software, and Victory Voice, RDS's voice directed picking solution, the system aims to reduce labor, while increasing productivity, accuracy, and throughput across pick, pack, and ship operations.

Pakt is a modular and scalable solution that is designed for distribution centers (DCs) that have 8 employees or more in their packing and shipping departments. The modular design of the system allows it to scale from 800 to 20,000 cartons and full case parcels a day. High-touch labor processes can increase labor costs, the potential for mistakes, and limit a businesses’ ability to meet daily peak and seasonal demand. With those challenges in mind, the company developed Pakt to help eliminate the bottlenecks and labor that exist after picking, ensuring operations can fulfill orders faster and meet customer delivery expectations.

The Pakt solution includes a family of pre-developed automation modules, much like “Legos of Automation” that can be purchased individually or integrated into a complete pack-and-ship solution. The modular in-line conveyor modules include a scan-weigh-vision quality check station; automated pack slip and marketing material documentation; pack sheet print and insert; auto or semi-automatic pack and seal stations; final scan-weigh-dim; auto-manifesting, with print and apply shipping label; and carrier and LTL sorting.

All three software automation components—RDS, Victory Voice, and Pakt—were developed to work together seamlessly. (Numina Group, numinagroup.com)