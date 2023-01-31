SeaCube Containers Introduces New Website-- Highlights Core Values

SeaCube Containers, a global leader in intermodal equipment leasing, announced today that it is introducing a new website designed to create a more user-friendly experience for its customers. The new site underscores the company’s core values of leadership, innovation and sustainability with a key focus on its revolutionary approach to the refrigerated intermodal equipment market.

“SeaCube is committed to helping our customers reach their goals through innovation and investment and our new website reflects that mission,” said Bob Sappio, CEO, SeaCube. “In addition to creating an easy-to-use tool for our customers, our new site highlights our out-of-the-box refrigerated equipment solutions, whether the focus is on sustainability, enhanced fleet management or food waste mitigation.”

As one of the largest purchasers and lessors of refrigerated intermodal equipment in the world, SeaCube has invested in technologically advanced, environmentally friendly solutions that enhance efficiency and visibility as well as facilitate sustainability and mitigate food waste.

“Our new website brings our forward-thinking vision to life. We are not only investing in meeting the needs of today’s market but that of the future as well,” said Mr. Sappio. “We believe this is the way to ensure we are the refrigerated equipment provider of choice for our customers.”

About SeaCube

SeaCube Containers buys, sells, manages and leases shipping containers, which are essential intermodal equipment used in the global containerized cargo trade. SeaCube Containers is the world leader in refrigerated shipping equipment and is a premier leasing company for innovative cold chain container solutions. SeaCube’s commitment to growing its fleet and investing in equipment assets have availed the global container industry with efficient movement of goods via ships, rail, and trucks. For more information, visit www.seacubecontainers.com.