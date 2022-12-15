Steel King Names Rona Rossier-Abel as Vice President-Finance

Steel King Industries, a leading manufacturer of storage rack and material handling products has announced that Rona Rossier-Abel has been named Vice President-Finance of the company. In this role she will oversee all financial strategy and actions for the company. Prior to joining Steel King, Rossier-Abel was Controller and Purchasing Manager with Domtar and has held several positions of increasing responsibility in finance over the last 20+ years.

“With more than two decades of experience in finance and operations, Rona brings a wide breadth of expertise in accounting and strategic planning to the CFO role,” said Brian Pfannes, Steel King’s incoming president. “Adding her to our senior management team is an important step in Steel King’s growth plan.”

Rossier-Abel has a BS in Managerial Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. A native of Plover, WI, Rossier-Abel has been active in the United Way and with Junior Achievement.

“I’m excited to join Steel King, a company with a long history of strong customer partnerships,” Rossier-Abel said. “I’m eager to apply my breadth of experiences in finance to help drive the business forward for continued growth.”