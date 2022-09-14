Visibility + Automation = Amazing Shipper Service by Freight Forwarders

Vector.ai, a digital freight forwarding platform’, today announced an integration with Vizion, an ocean carrier tracking API provider. The integration of Vizion into Vector.ai’s suite of capabilities provides forwarders with the capacity to view and then action their complete, detailed shipment data.

“The potential FMC data mandates on shipping lines display an overarching need for data visibility and security within our industry,” said James Coombes, co-founder and CEO, Vector.ai. "Partnering with Vizion, we bring an ‘X-ray’ into containers for forwarders as they seek to provide their shipping customers detailed insights into cargo visibility and status.”

Vector.ai’s platform offers users access to Vizion’s complete, standardized and detailed container information. This data exchange is fully automated through Vector.ai’s workflows, resulting in actionable and comprehensive data forwarders can use to provide their shipping customers with superior forwarding services.

As global shipping disruptions carry forward into 2023, and potentially beyond, the need for predictive and proactive supply chains continues to grow. Reactionary measures are no longer acceptable for customers as they seek information on the status of their goods; both in times of crisis and of normal circumstance.

According to a January 2022 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Report, 68% of supply chain providers have been regularly reacting to disruptions since 2019 and the industry turmoil brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Henderson, chief executive officer, Vizion added, “Technology is the key to empowering forwarders with proactive supply chain measures. Joining forces with Vector.ai allows us to reach a broader network of forwarders and enhance their supply chain operations while further digitizing our industry; strengthening resilience throughout global supply networks.”