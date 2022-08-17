2022 Dangerous Goods Symposium to Examine Hazmat Supply Chain Issues

August 17, 2022 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the key session topics for its virtual 2022 Dangerous Goods Symposium. This annual event gives supply chain and business professionals the opportunity to hear from the world’s leading trainers, shippers and regulators about the latest trends, updates and best practices impacting the DG industry. This year’s event kicks off September 7, with sessions scheduled through October and additional content to be unveiled throughout the rest of 2022.

The virtual Symposium is part of the DG Exchange—the DG industry’s first global digital community. This year’s event will feature speakers from FedEx, Emirates, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), SMC3, ARC Advisory Group and more, discussing transport regulations, lithium battery shipping, hazmat training and supply chain disruptions.

Key Session Topics:

• Regulations: Representatives from the PHMSA, IATA and industry consultancies will share updates to transport regulations and how the updates will impact the global supply chain.

• Lithium Batteries: Shipping and handling lithium batteries is a challenging and highly regulated endeavor. Lithium battery experts will discuss the latest transport rules and packaging standards, how to safely ship damaged, defective or recalled lithium batteries, and more.

• Supply Chain Resiliency: Ongoing issues continue to test supply chain resiliency and leave the industry questioning whether it will be prepared for the next major disruption. Speakers from leading organizations will discuss how to identify potential disruptions and how to be prepared.

• DG Industry Outlook: A panel of DG veterans will discuss the results from this year's Global Dangerous Goods Confidence Outlook survey, taken by nearly 500 DG pros from around the world, to provide insight into how companies approach DG management and which areas of compliance are most problematic.

“Shipping dangerous goods has become increasingly challenging due to complex regulations, the growth of ecommerce and compounding supply chain issues,” said Robert Finn, vice president, Labelmaster. “The annual DG Symposium provides an educational forum for supply chain and business leaders to hear about the latest industry issues and changes, and learn ways to improve regulatory compliance, increase operational efficiency and mitigate risk within their own organizations.”

Visit https://www.dgexchange.com/ to register for free for the DG Exchange to gain access to all DG Symposium sessions, along with everything else the community has to offer. All sessions will be recorded and available afterwards for on-demand viewing.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

