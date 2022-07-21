BSLBATT surpasses milestone of 37,000 lithium-ion batteries shipped

BSLBATT Battery - Industrial, is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries, today announced that over 37,000 battery packs have been shipped to customers. The start for the milestone dates back to 2012, when the company first introduced its pallet jacks battery packs.

Our battery packs are used to power all makes and models of forklift trucks (Class I, II and III forklifts), airport ground support equipment (GSE), golf carts, aerial work platforms, floor machines, micro excavators, automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) and stationary energy storage, etc apps provide power. BSLBATT's batteries provide powerful solutions for companies in manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, distribution, supply chain logistics and commercial transportation.

At the same time, BSLBATT Battery-Industrial has a complete ISO management system and has become the first forklift lithium battery in China to obtain UL2580 listing. ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications demonstrate the company's strong commitment to employee health and safety, environment and process quality. In addition, our commitment to our global customers is to provide high-quality products in a short period of time, always with respect for our employees, local communities and the environment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVLqfMeiwwI

“We are excited to reach this milestone at BSLBATT,” commented CEO Eric Yi. “We believe these 37,000+ battery packs are a testament to the contributions of our employees and the customer demand for innovative and safe lithium-ion solutions.”

Let the world's top 10 forklift dealers help you navigate the available power options. BSLBATT Battery has provided customers with more than 37,000 lithium batteries. Rely on our experience to help you explore the operational and financial benefits of advanced technology.

BSLBATT continues to witness growth in its material handling battery products. We have grown from 2 locations that started to enter overseas markets in December 2018 to today have 48 dealers and 10 exclusive agents around the world, covering more than 50 countries around the world.

If you looking to go Lithium for your electric material handling equipment. GIVE US A CALL! +86-752-2819-469 Or send an email: inquiry@bsl-battery.com