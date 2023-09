XING Mobility Releases Innovative IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack Immersion-Cooled Battery

Taipei, Taiwan - XING Mobility, a global pioneer of immersion cooling battery technology for industrial applications, has announced the official release of its IMMERSIOTM Cell-to-Pack (CTP) product at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany. This innovative battery pack, which features high energy density and exceptional heat dissipation and safety features, will be presented for the first time to the global audience at the event.

The Tough, Safe, and Flexible Battery Pack

XING's IMMERSIO CTP Solution is a flexible pack concept that can be customized to meet the specific needs of various applications, such as sedans, commercial cars, trucks, sports cars, SUVs, and more. The solution offers a top-notch energy density of up to 200 Wh/kg and a fast charge capability of less than 15 minutes – from 20-80% SoC (State of Charge).

The key to the IMMERSIO CTP Solution is XING's patented immersion cooling technology, which can efficiently remove heat and prevent thermal runaway within individual cells and fire propagation throughout the entire pack. This power-delivery solution is built from high tensile strength engineering plastic and features a sophisticated Cell Management Unit (CMU) to ensure durability and reliability. The unit incorporates an Intelligent Active Safety Module that monitors and controls the temperature, voltage, and current of each cell.

Breakthrough Customized Battery Cooling

The IMMERSIO CTP Solution is the result of XING's extensive research and development of immersion cooling battery technology. XING technology takes advantage of advanced high-nickel cathode cylindrical lithium-ion cells, cooled by mineral oil. XING Mobility works closely with customers to satisfy their requirements and provide them with optimal solutions. XING is committed to delivering high-performance, safe, and sustainable battery technology for the future of mobility.

This highly flexible pack concept can be tailored to meet the demands of each customer's specific application. This process starts from a discussion of customer requirements; continues through prototyping, testing and certification; to manufacture a battery solution suited perfectly to the customer's needs. Afterwards, IMMERSIO continues to monitor the real-world performance of the product in the field and may offer further improvements based on this information.

See the Future of Battery Technology at IAA Mobility

The IAA Mobility show is one of the world's leading venues for seeing the latest in mobility innovation and transformation. The event will take place from September 5-8th 2023, at Messe München in Munich, Germany. XING Mobility will showcase its IMMERSIO CTP Solution at booth C31 in Hall A3. For more information about the event, please visit www.iaa-mobility.com/en.

For more information about the new IMMERSIO CTP Battery technology, please visit: www.xingmobility.com/en/products/24D22D2b5A91.

About XING Mobility

Founded in 2015 by Tesla and Panasonic veterans, XING Mobility is a provider of automotive-grade electric vehicle batteries for specialty applications. XING innovates advanced energy storage and electric drive technology using the development of extreme performance race cars and supercars as their R&D platform. The core of the XING's technology is its patented product IMMERSIOTM Immersion-Cooled Battery System, which provides a simple, safe, and powerful EV solution that empowers industrial vehicle makers to go electric. Find out more at www.xingmobility.com.