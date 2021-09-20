ORBIS to Showcase Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions and Services at PACK EXPO 2021

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, will highlight the circular economy and sustainability by showcasing reusable packaging solutions at this year’s PACK EXPO, Booth 8001. ORBIS offers a variety of packaging products — including reusable plastic pallets, totes, bulk containers and metal solutions — and services that help supply chains find efficiencies, improve the flow of product and sustainability, and reduce costs. ORBIS is exhibiting at this year’s show held in Las Vegas Sept. 27-29.



The booth will highlight the importance of increasing supply chain sustainability by showcasing reusable packaging solutions that can be manufactured, used, reused and reprocessed without impacting the solid waste stream. The booth also will promote ORBIS’ Ocean in Mind program, which recovers single-use plastic waste collected near major waterways and reprocesses it into reusable packaging for the supply chain.



“We recognize that the circular economy concept — which is based on a continuous flow of product in the value circle — is the future of a successful, sustainable supply chain,” said Bob Petersen, VP of marketing and product management at ORBIS Corporation. “That’s why we’re committed to delivering our customers reusable packaging solutions that not only streamline product flow, but also support supply chain sustainability and a better world for future generations by reducing waste, energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions.”



With sustainability, e-commerce and automation top of mind for today’s supply chain managers, the ORBIS booth will showcase a variety of sustainable packaging solutions and programs for both retail and industrial supply chains, including:

Pallets and totes for use in automation

ORBIS offers a family of all-plastic totes that work in all types of retail environments, from manual to highly automated. These totes are dimensionally consistent for seamless integration with today’s high-speed systems — made in a variety of footprints and often customized to meet system requirements — and also feature design benefits for easy picking, mobility and integration with other packaging. ORBIS’ line of 40x48 pallets are available in rackable, stackable and nestable styles.

40x48 Odyssey® pallet

The 40x48 Odyssey® pallet provides stability with unique design features, including optional steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements. These elements minimize load shifting, do not damage cases or product, and prevent pallet slippage off fork equipment. While designed to support loads of 2,800+ pounds, the Odyssey pallet is built to be easily moved, as well as interface seamlessly with automation. Patented molded-in frictional elements hold loads in place during transit.

PlastiCorr® reusable plastic corrugated box

PlastiCorr® is a direct replacement for corrugated fiber boxes with identical functionality and enhanced features. This sustainable solution works seamlessly with existing automated packaging lines and is ideal for food, beverage and CPG applications. The patented design of PlastiCorr allows the box’s flaps to fold and straighten like new every time, allowing PlastiCorr to be reused up to 70 times with no change to pack count or pallet configurations.

E-commerce solution for in-store and distribution centers

E-commerce operations have diverse needs. Distribution centers require picking totes, bins for staging, work-in-process pallets and shipping pallets. Depending on level of automation, totes can be designed for manual handling or high automation. In-store e-commerce operation requires tote/cart systems for efficient picking by retail associates and mobile pallets for curbside delivery to consumers.

Retail distribution and bulk merchandising

The Pally® mobile pallet easily converts from a mobile to static pallet so product can be rolled from the distribution center to the truck to the aisle or backroom without down-stacking. It can serve as an in-aisle shopper-ready endcap or point-of-purchase display. The XpressBulk® streamlines bulk merchandising of high-velocity grocery items like milk and bottled water. This new delivery system is designed to streamline product replenishment in stores. Once at retail, this delivery system is designed for quick unload, reducing reliance on retail staff.

Custom metal racks

ORBIS metal solutions are designed to be extremely durable, while also protecting high-cost sensitive parts throughout automotive and industrial supply chains. Metal rack solutions are engineered to move, transport and sequence specific parts, meaning they can be designed to best fit a particular product. They can be configured to any required size, shape, capacity or style to accommodate the unique needs of different manufacturers. Integrating metal racks and protective dunnage offers picking efficiencies and helps workers optimize what they bring to the line.



With the Reusable Packaging Association, ORBIS will offer two virtual presentations:

Choosing the Right Recycled and Reusable Packaging to Help the Environment and Your Supply Chain, presented by: Breanna Herbert, Product Manager and Sustainability Lead

Maximizing Success When Converting to Reusable Packaging, presented by: Bob Klimko, Director of Market Development



Visit ORBIS at PACK EXPO, Booth 8001, to learn more, or go to orbiscorporation.com.