ORBIS to Showcase Sustainable Reusable Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO 2020

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, will feature new packaging solutions and programs at the first-ever virtual PACK EXPO Connects. ORBIS offers reusable packaging products — including plastic pallets, totes and bulk containers — and services that help supply chains find efficiencies, improve the flow of product, reduce costs and improve sustainability. ORBIS is exhibiting at this year’s virtual PACK EXPO Connects, held Nov. 9-13.



Through a virtual showroom, live demos and expert-led webinars, ORBIS will showcase reusable packaging solutions that support food, beverage, industrial and retail supply chains. Additionally, ORBIS’ PACK EXPO presence will highlight the importance of increasing supply chain sustainability.



“A more sustainable business starts with the supply chain and how product and parts are stored, handled, transported and delivered,” said Bob Petersen, VP of marketing and product management at ORBIS Corporation. “The take-make-waste philosophy no longer meets the needs of society. The circular economy concept — based on a continuous flow of product in the value circle — is the future of a successful, sustainable supply chain. At ORBIS, we focus on designing out waste (reduce), keeping products in use (reuse) and repurposing packaging at end-of-life (recycle).”



ORBIS’ showroom and live demos will showcase a variety of reusable packaging solutions, services and programs, including:

NEW 40x48 Odyssey® pallet

The 40 x 48 Odyssey® pallet provides stability with unique design features, including optional steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements. These elements minimize load shifting, do not damage cases or product, and prevent pallet slippage off fork equipment. While designed to support loads of 2,800+ pounds, the Odyssey pallet is built to be easily moved manually, while improving product and associate safety through frictional elements.

XpressBulk® for bulk merchandising

The XpressBulk® is a retail-ready delivery system that transports high-velocity goods, like milk, from the delivery truck to the retail cooler with only one touchpoint. It’s comprised of a dolly, removable handle and four plastic contoured trays. The trays collapse into one another for a snug fit, and the dollies can be stored on top of each other for space optimization — a 5:1 storage ratio over Bossy carts.

Small-format pallet with totes

Small-scale brick-and-mortar stores need smaller-format pallets that can easily fit through tight spaces, such as doorways and aisles. ORBIS’ small-format pallets are designed for these delivery and movement needs, enabling vertically efficient unit loads, optimizing delivery truck space and speeding up merchandising. These pallets are compatible with a variety of ORBIS plastic totes.

PlastiCorr® reusable plastic corrugated box

PlastiCorr® is a direct replacement for corrugated fiber boxes with identical functionality and enhanced features. This sustainable solution works seamlessly with existing automated packaging lines and is ideal for food, beverage and CPG goods applications. Its patented design allows the box’s flaps to fold and straighten like new every time, allowing PlastiCorr to be reused multiple times with no change to pack count or pallet configurations.

OpteBulk™

The OpteBulk™ is comprised of a pallet, sleeve and top cap to keep product loads safe and secure. It is an economical collapsible bulk container for lighter-weight loads. The sleeves can be fabricated from plastic corrugated materials with custom features designed to meet a variety of applications. This product design allows for maximum cube utilization.

48x45HDMP BulkPak®

The 4845 HDMP container is designed and constructed to efficiently move, store and ship products. With weight capacities from 1,500-2,000 pounds, it’s ideal for all types of product loads. This container is available in multiple heights and is offered in a variety of medium-duty and heavy-duty styles to meet many application needs. Its collapsibility offers a favorable return ratio which equals fewer trips. Additional products for the industrial supply chain will also be on hand, including the AdjustaPak™ sliding dunnage system, ORBIShield® dunnage, ORBIS Metal Racks and StakPak® totes for part shipments.



ORBIS experts are presenting at the webinars, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association:

Optimizing Store and Warehouse Operations for E-Commerce; Nov. 9; 11:30 a.m.

Speaker: Andrea Nottestad, Senior Product Manager

Best Practices for Reusable Plastic Pallet Selection; Nov. 10; 11:30 a.m.

Speaker: Alison Zitzke, Senior Product Manager

Reusable Packaging for Automation; Nov. 11; 11:30 a.m.

Speaker: Chris Shepard, Business Development Manager

Similarly, ORBIS will be conducting eight live 15-minute product demos. If you’re unable to attend, these demos will also be available for download following the live session.

Effective Pallet Management Improves Control and Reduces Waste; Nov. 9; 2:30 p.m.

Speaker: Phil Biga, Senior Market Manager – Reusable Packaging Management

Streamline Retail Deliveries with the Small Format and Mobile Merchandising Solutions from ORBIS; Nov. 10; 2:30 p.m.

Speaker: Mike Ludka, Senior Product Manager

Selecting the Right Industrial Bulk Container; Nov. 10; 2:45 p.m.

Speaker: Ryan Klement, Senior Product Manager

Customer Reusable Packaging Considerations; Nov. 11; 2:30 p.m.

Speaker: Kacie Freeberg, Market Manager – Custom

Plastic Pallets for Your Supply Chain; Nov. 11; 2:45 p.m.

Speaker: Alison Zitzke, Senior Product Manager

Reusable Packaging for e-comm DCs; Nov. 12; 2:30 p.m.

Speaker: Andrea Nottestad, Senior Product Manager

Selecting the Right Sleeve Pack Solutions for Your Supply Chain; Nov. 12; 2:45 p.m.

Speaker: Micah Naasz, Product Manager

Reusable Airtight, Watertight Bulk Containers for Shipping Powders and Liquids; Nov. 13; 10:30 a.m.

Speaker: Bob Klimko, Director of Market Development