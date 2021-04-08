ORBIS to Introduce New Sustainable Reusable Packaging Solutions at ProMatDX 2021

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, will feature new packaging solutions at the first-ever virtual ProMat Digital Experience (ProMatDX). ORBIS offers reusable packaging products — including plastic pallets, totes and bulk containers — and services that help supply chains find efficiencies, improve the flow of product, reduce costs and improve sustainability. ORBIS is exhibiting at this year’s virtual ProMatDX, held April 12-16.



Through live demos and an expert panel, ORBIS will showcase reusable packaging solutions that support food, beverage, industrial and retail supply chains. Additionally, ORBIS’ presence at ProMatDX will highlight new products created with increasing automation and sustainability in mind. With April marking the 25th anniversary of ORBIS, experts will be available to share how their leadership in the packaging space has evolved over the years since the formation of the company was announced at the North American Material Handling Show (NAMH) in 1996.



“We recognize that supply chain managers have a lot of challenges – two of the biggest being finding sustainable packaging solutions and meeting e-commerce demands,” said Bob Petersen, VP of marketing and product management at ORBIS Corporation. “That’s why we’re focused on meeting customer needs by delivering reusable packaging solutions that streamline product flow, while supporting the circular economy concept.”





ORBIS experts will be available to connect on a variety of reusable packaging solutions, services and programs, including:

NEW top frame for inbound food and beverage applications

This new lightweight perimeter plastic top frame is built to protect product during the transportation process by unitizing full pallet loads of beverage products and other rigid packaging, combining individually packaged products into a larger, stable unit load convenient for handling, shipping and storage. Made from 100% recycled material, this top frame’s smooth all-plastic construction protects product with no nails, rust or splinters causing unwanted damage.



PlastiCorr® reusable plastic corrugated box

PlastiCorr® is a direct replacement for corrugated fiber boxes with identical functionality and enhanced features. This sustainable solution works seamlessly with existing automated packaging lines and is ideal for food, beverage and CPG applications. The patented design of PlastiCorr allows the box’s flaps to fold and straighten like new every time, allowing PlastiCorr to be reused multiple times with no change to pack count or pallet configurations.



NEW 40x48 Odyssey® pallet

The 40x48 Odyssey® pallet provides stability with unique design features, including optional steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements. These elements minimize load shifting, do not damage cases or product, and prevent pallet slippage off fork equipment. While designed to support loads of 2,800+ pounds, the Odyssey pallet is built to be easily moved manually, while improving product and associate safety through frictional elements.



E-commerce solution for in-store and distribution centers

The Pally® mobile pallet easily converts from a mobile to static pallet so product can be rolled from the distribution center to the truck to the aisle or backroom without down-stacking. It can also serve as an in-aisle shopper-ready endcap or point-of-purchase display. The Pally even supports online order fulfillment and staging, which is important in today’s operations.



With the Reusable Packaging Association, ORBIS will be participating in a live panel:

Optimizing Automation with Reusable Packaging; April 14; 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. CST

Speaker: Bob Petersen, VP of Marketing and Product Management



Similarly, ORBIS will be conducting two 15-minute product demos. If you’re unable to attend, these demos will also be available for download following the live session.

PlastiCorr – Your Brown Box Replacement; April 13; 2:45 – 3:00 p.m. CST

Speaker: Christopher Shepard, Business Development Manager

Making the Switch to Reusable Plastic Pallets in Your Supply Chain; April 15; 1:45 – 2:00 p.m. CST

Speaker: Alison Zitzke, Senior Product Manager – Plastic Pallets



Additionally, ORBIS is presenting a 30-minute virtual seminar:

Optimizing Store and Warehouse Operations for E-commerce; April 14; 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. CST

Speaker: Andrea Nottestad, Senior Product Manager – Hand-Held Containers

Register to visit ORBIS virtually at ProMatDX to learn more or go to orbiscorporation.com. For members of the media interested in setting up a video call with one of our experts to learn about what’s new at ORBIS, please contact Kate Daniels at kdaniels@bader-rutter.com.