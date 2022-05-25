Systems Introduces a New Wheel-Based Truck Restraint

Germantown, WI (May 23, 2022) – Systems LLC, a leading manufacturer of premium loading dock equipment, introduced the release of a new product called the UniChock. This wheel-based truck restraint is universally effective in helping to prevent an unexpected trailer departure or movement from the loading dock during the loading process.

The UniChock is equipped with light communication and audible alarms, providing an overall safer work environment at the docks and reducing the risk of accidents. Furthermore, when pressure is applied from a trailer attempting to pull away, the UniChock’s unique design applies that pressure downward, maintaining it’s grip and secure position. Many other manufactured designs tend to slide out when pressure is applied, thus are not as effective.

With an aluminum construction, the UniChock is easily maneuverable while still maintaining it’s strength and durability. And not only do the zinc-plated steel teeth provide a secure grip to the ground, the teeth can also be replaced if needed, saving on costs for the longevity of the unit.

Using both sensors in the unit and in the storage bracket, message alerts and audible alarms are used if the chock is not in a safe position during loading, or if the chock is not returned to the storage bracket out of harms way after loading is complete.

Lastly for any company that wants to monitor the use of their restraints or other loading dock equipment, each UniChock is installed with iDock® Controls that are capable of connecting online to myQ® Dock Management. With myQ, a facility can review the status of their docks in real-time, or analyze their loading activity over time.

The UniChock is a great alternative to RIG-based Truck Restraints if a facility has certain docks that service a lot of trucks with liftgates or other obstructions that block the trailer’s rear impact guard. The UniChock is available from each brand of Systems: Poweramp, McGuire, and DLM.