Hyster recognizes highest performing dealers of 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (March 21, 2022) – The 2021 Dealer of Distinction award goes to 29 top-performing Hyster® dealers, recognizing their strong commitment to materials handling excellence and customer satisfaction.

“Hyster dealerships and their associates have a thorough understanding of the customer's application and their business needs,” says Bob Sattler, Vice President, Dealer Business Development. “These dealers are dedicated to helping their customers increase productivity while managing costs in pursuit of excellence. We’re delighted to honor their outstanding achievement as Dealers of Distinction and extremely fortunate to have them represent the Hyster brand.”

Dealer of Distinction recipients are evaluated on a variety of business practice and performance criteria, updated annually to account for changing customer and industry demands.

2021 Dealer of Distinction Recipients



•Alta Material Handling - New England North

•Berry Material Handling

•Bohl Equipment

•Burns Industrial Equipment - Pittsburgh

•Deep South Equipment - Legacy

•Deep South Equipment - OK

•Eastern Lift Truck - Baltimore/DC/DE

•Fairchild Equipment - WI South

•Gregory Poole - Carolinas

•Gregory Poole - Virginia

•LiftOne - North

•LiftOne - South

•LiftOne - West

•Medley Material Handling - East

•MH Equipment - Great Plains

•MH Equipment - Illinois

•MH Equipment - Indianapolis

•MH Equipment - Iowa

•MH Equipment - Kentuckiana

•MH Equipment - Ohio South

•Papé - Central Washington

•Papé - Eugene

•Papé - Portland

•Papé - Seattle

•Papé - Southern CA - South

•Papé - Spokane

•Briggs Equipment S.A. de C.V.

•TATTERSALL Maquinarias

•Unimaq SA



About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company offers tough, durable lift trucks along with robotics and telematic solutions that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 8,100 people world-wide.