Engineering USA Acquires Movilitas for Industries eXcellence Global

Engineering USA, the North American subsidiary of the Engineering Group, has completed the acquisition of Movilitas, an industry frontrunner in digital supply chain and digital manufacturing consulting services and solutions. This strategic expansion aims to strengthen the capabilities and unique market position of the organization’s Industries eXcellence Global division, which specializes in the design, integration and delivery of holistic technology solutions covering the end-to-end lifecycle of industrial products and processes. Movilitas will complete the company’s vision for Industry 4.0 and reinforce its competences in product tracking and tracing, digital twin, asset performance management and warehouse management. The acquisition also provides a powerful response to the increasingly disruptive crises wreaking havoc across the global supply chain, creating a hub of digital expertise that companies can leverage to ensure flexible processes, smart operations and business continuity across their manufacturing and supply value chains.

Maximo Ibarra, CEO of Engineering Group, commented: “The deal reflects Engineering’s international acquisition strategy which, alongside the organic growth guaranteed by its deep cross-cutting skills, enhances the best market excellences by integrating them into its own offering. This allows us to remain at the forefront of the market while operating in a sector where evolution is extremely rapid, generating exponential value both for the companies acquired and for our clients, who are thus guaranteed maximum efficiency and speed of execution of their digital transformative strategies.”

Bringing more than two decades of industry experience, Movilitas’ 200+ digital transformation specialists have successfully deployed digital supply chain solutions in 51+ countries. This acquisition also adds seven new operational hubs for the Engineering Group in the U.S., France, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, India and the U.K. This expanded geographic footprint will augment the existing presence of their Industries eXcellence Global division across North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

“This acquisition marks a key milestone in the realization of the Engineering Group’s strategic vision for Industries eXcellence Global – to build the world’s leading organization focused on the digital advancement of the industrial sector, incubating a global team of the most knowledgeable specialists in the world, and capable of delivering end-to-end solutions across the lifecycle of our clients’ products and processes. We are incredibly excited to welcome such a talented team of innovators to our digital transformation journey. Together, we will make the future of industry possible,” said Ettore Soldi, President of Engineering USA and Head of Industries eXcellence Global.

Ross Young, CEO of Movilitas, added, ”At Movilitas, we’re focused on helping companies become intelligent enterprises with smart supply chain ecosystems. We’ll continue to serve as trusted advisors and industry experts to exceed our customers’ needs for digital supply chain transformation. Joining Engineering USA as part of their Industries eXcellence Global division enables us to deliver a differentiated value proposition through the newly combined services and solutions to power a safer and smarter future in a global connected economy.“

Movilitas is the latest acquisition for Engineering Group, as the organization expands their Industries eXcellence Global division. The new synergy creates a comprehensive technology portfolio that delivers integrated solutions that transform processes, systems and products, across the value chain from point of origin to consumption. Combining unmatched industry experience and specialized expertise across more than 20 industrial markets, this move will create a global team that can truly transform how companies manage the entire lifecycle of their products to drive smarter decisions, create new revenue streams and maximize the value of their technology investments.

About Engineering USA

Engineering USA (www.engusa.com) is the North American division of the Engineering Group (www.eng.it), one of Europe’s largest IT players in the field of digital transformation of both public and private organizations. With approximately 12,000 professionals in 40+ locations (in Italy, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the USA), the Engineering Group designs, develops, and manages innovative solutions for the business areas in which digitalization is having the biggest impact, including Digital Industry, Smart Energy & Utilities, Smart Transportation and Digital Defense. As part of the Industries eXcellence Global division, and with a particular focus on the manufacturing and transportation sectors, Engineering USA’s team specializes in the design, development, integration and delivery of holistic technology solutions covering the end-to-end lifecycle of all industrial products and processes.

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a global consulting services and solutions company helping enterprises transform their business to meet the demands of today’s dynamic economy. They are recognized as a long-standing trusted SAP partner and strategic advisors for digital supply chain transformation. Their industry expertise and portfolio accelerators and extensions for SAP solutions and their applications, such as Movilitas.Cloud, enable businesses to future-proof operations, maintain compliance and realize new growth opportunities.