Premier Refrigerated Warehouse Joins RLS Warehouse Partner Network

(Mt. Laurel, New Jersey – September 23, 2021) – RLS Logistics, a leading third party cold chain 3PL, through its affiliate RLS Partners, recently welcomed Premier Refrigerated Warehouse, Fort Worth, TX, as the latest warehouse partner and member of the RLS network of cold chain solutions providers; and will now be known as RLS Premier. This addition gives frozen and refrigerated food manufacturers in the Texas Triangle Region, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and other southern states access to the RLS network.

RLS Premier, a 3PL warehouse, brings over 40 years of cold chain experience and a team of industry veterans. A leading cold storage warehouse for frozen and refrigerated foods in the Dallas Fort Worth, TX area, RLS Premier offers temperature controlled warehousing, less than truckload shipping, tempering, cross docking, and other value added services. While RLS Premier is currently located in Fort Worth, TX, it will be relocating to a newly constructed facility that is slated to open later this year in Burleson, TX. The new warehouse will more than triple RLS Premier's storage capacity. In addition, the state of the art facility will be cooled by way of an ALTA EXPERT Refrigeration System using non-ammonia, non-hazardous refrigerants, bolstering RLS' sustainability initiatives.

RLS Premier's strategic location and dedicated team will be the beachhead for the RLS network of family owned temperature controlled warehouse providers in the Texas Triangle.

"As a boutique cold storage warehouse, our team always strives to provide high quality and personalized services for our customers. We look forward to collaborating on transportation opportunities and enhancing our technology to serve our customers better. Partnering with RLS is a natural fit because we share the same principles and commitments for serving our customers; additionally, RLS brings a wealth of knowledge and support for our growth strategy," said Ron Buford, President, and Regional Partner, RLS Premier.

Starting Sept. 27, Michael Black will be joining RLS Premier as Vice President of Business Development. Black brings over 40 years of cold chain experience with the last ten years as a Regional Director of a large national cold storage provider. Black and Buford are no strangers to working together. They were previously partners in several endeavors including, past board presidents of the Tarrant Area Food Bank in Fort Worth, TX, managing Texas Cold Storage together, and board members of the IARW (GCCA), which Buford is currently Chairman.

"I am excited to be part of the RLS family business. RLS' entrepreneurial approach to value driven logistics and eCommerce solutions is a winning strategy." Black continues, "Similar to Ron and me, RLS creates long standing partnerships with an eye toward tomorrow."

RLS Premier's addition supports RLS' focus on becoming a top tier network of regional leading, family owned temperature controlled warehouse providers. As a family run business, RLS Premier holds similar values in operating: responsive customer service, solid customer relationships, loyalty, and entrepreneurialism. RLS' network provides a refreshing alternative to national conglomerates for expansion minded food manufacturers that are used to working with family run warehouses.

"Premier's achievements prove its commitment to preserving relationships with its customers. This makes them an ideal complement to our network of top regional family run cold storage providers. Our future together is bright, and we welcome them to our family," said Russell Leo, Chief Executive Officer, RLS Logistics.

ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry professionals and an industry leading family owned cold chain 3PL, RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best in class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top tier regional platform with a national scale supported by service levels only a family operated company can provide.