E-commerce 3PL gains $100 million funding for its network of Mexican warehouses

The e-commerce third party logistics provider (3PL) XB Fulfillment plans to accelerate its expansion thanks to a $100 million round of private equity backing, the company said today.

San Diego-based XB, which is known formally as X Border Holdings LLC, says it provides fast-growing, U.S.-based e-commerce and omnichannel brands with bespoke fulfillment and value-added warehousing services. The company says it provides top level fulfillment services and key performance indictors (KPIs), alongside duty savings and “virtually unlimited low-cost labor” through its four state-of-the-art fulfillment centers in Mexico.

The new backing came from Los Angeles-based Caprice Capital Partners LLC, and follows an earlier 2021 funding round.

"XB is a great case study for Caprice's growth capital investment thesis of partnering with founder-owned businesses. The Company has nearly tripled in size from our initial growth capital investment in January 2021 and we're excited about the Company's next stage of growth as it expands its capacity by approximately 60% and broadens its geographical presence," Rich Thomson, founder of Caprice, said in a release.