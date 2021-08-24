Fortna Expands Leadership and Development Rotation (LADR) Career Program

ATLANTA, GA (August 24, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, announced the expansion of its Leadership and Development Rotation program designed to accelerate development of newly hired associates, preparing them for future roles designing and implementing innovative solutions. The one-year program provides a unique opportunity for participants to rotate across multiple service areas, diverse projects and assignments, and advance their leadership skills in Consulting, Engineering and Project Management.

“We are excited to welcome our second class of talented new associates as they embark on their supply chain careers and expand their competencies to best serve our clients,” said Stephanie Skipper, Director, Talent Development at Fortna. “The challenges of the past year have elevated the importance of supply chain and we remain committed to preparing all of our associates to leverage new processes and technologies that deliver business results for our clients.”

Fifteen newest members of the Fortna LADR program represent several renowned engineering, logistics and business programs at Clemson University, the College of Charleston, Florida A & M University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Kennesaw State University, Mercer University, the University of South Carolina, the University of Wisconsin and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. After completing their one-year rotation, LADR associates will transition onto project teams that fully utilize their skillsets and allow them to further develop their talents while serving clients.

