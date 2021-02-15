Open Sky Group Celebrates 15 Years in Business Valentine’s Day, 2021

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, celebrates its 15th anniversary as a company February 14, on the heels of an impressive 2020 performance, despite global supply chain challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its founding in 2006, the company has served over 100 clients and has expanded its services from warehouse management (WMS) implementations and upgrades to include labor and transportation management (LMS/TMS), created managed services for ongoing support of implemented solutions, opened offices in APAC and the UK and is now developing proprietary applications.

“Only 30% of businesses survive beyond 10 years. The fact that we are here and thriving is a testament to the vision, hard work and commitment of our people and partners, as well as the solidity and loyalty of our cherished family of new and long-term clients,” said Curt Sardeson, Open Sky Group chief executive officer.

Among the 2020 achievements were 33 go-lives across WMS, LMS, TMS and Enhanced Client Billing solutions, 21 new employees, eight industry and partner awards and five Blue Yonder accreditations.

Said Charity Barnes, chief information officer & vice president, Information Technology at Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. regarding Open Sky Group’s milestone year, “We have seen them grow as an organization since 2012, and in every engagement they perform for us, they continue to bring more value to the table. Congratulations to everyone on their team.”

“Open Sky Group continues to be a top performing partner in North America, consistently delivering results for our joint customers,” said Umar Ausaf, vice president, Services Sales & Partner Success, Blue Yonder. “Their agile implementation methodology and minimal to no modifications approach ensures functionally fit go-lives, delivering a faster return on investment and client satisfaction.” Open Sky Group is the largest WMS reseller and gold implementation partner in Blue Yonder’s Partner Advantage Program.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management and transportation management solutions, helps clients’ lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS reseller and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success, striving every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

Contact: Open Sky Group

Darcy Reeves

VP of Marketing

919.800.8250