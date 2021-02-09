Fortna Announces New Global Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, GA (February 9, 2021) - Fortna®, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Midtown Atlanta – a growing hub for innovation and technology. The new office will accommodate Fortna’s expanding workforce and includes workspaces to collaborate with clients on the latest innovations in solving distribution challenges. Additionally, the space includes a demo center which showcases FortnaWES™, an intelligent software solution that supports emerging technologies including robotics.

Robert McKeel, CEO, Fortna stated, “Our new facility provides an open, modern and flexible workspace for Fortna associates to design, develop, and deliver transformative distribution solutions for clients.” McKeel continued, “In addition, the demo center provides opportunities to showcase our technologies and solutions to clients, collaborate on engagements and provide training. It’s an amazing space.”

The workspace was designed to bring professionals together across disciplines to increase collaboration in the design, development, and delivery of business case-justified distribution solutions. It will also serve as a center of innovation for an expanded Fortna lifecycle services and support offering. Visit www.fortna.com to learn more.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools, ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development

cherylfalk@fortna.com