MULTICHANNEL MERCHANT NAMES SEKO LOGISTICS A TOP 3PL FOR 2021

Multichannel Merchant (MCM) has named SEKO Logistics a MCM Top 3PL for 2021 in its annual listing of leading third-party logistics providers for companies that sell merchandise direct to customers.

It is the eighth consecutive year SEKO has earned Top 3PL recognition, reflecting another year of growth and the delivery of new service benefits, technology and sustainability solutions for SEKO’s global client base.

“Ecommerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company has been selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities.”

3PLs, already growing in importance prior to COVID-19, saw significant growth in demand for their services in 2020 as the virus fueled a massive shift to ecommerce and the need for outsourced fulfillment and logistics operations. MCM’s Top 3PL listing provides a unique resource for B2B and B2C merchants to search for and vet logistics partners using various criteria to find the best qualified and most experienced 3PLs. This includes the ability to search by key services, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more.

2020 saw SEKO invest in and launch a series of new benefits for clients using multichannel routes to market, including:

• SEKO Logistics’ largest-ever acquisition with the purchase of New York-based freight forwarder and cross-border ecommerce experts, Air-City, Inc., one of the first group of freight agents authorized by the Chinese Government in 1994.

• A new partnership with Bringg, the leading delivery and fulfillment orchestration platform provider, to scale up and optimize the delivery experience for digital consumers by offering self-service control and visibility of one of the few remaining offline touch points in a consumer’s purchasing process.

• The launch, with Air-City, of a new international parcel delivery service into the United States after gaining approval from U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) to process Section 321, Type 86 (T86) ocean imports through SEKO Logistics’ Container Freight Station (CFS) in Long Beach, California, giving marketplaces, merchants and direct-to-consumer brands fully-trackable, 20-22 day, door-to-door deliveries across the U.S. for inbound ocean shipments from China, Asia and Australasia that qualify under the increased $800 de minimus threshold and conditions.

• A strategic partnership with Air & Ground World Transport (AGWorld) to create new cross-border growth opportunities for shippers doing business between Asia and the United States as global trade disputes accelerated demand for broader geographic supply chain solutions. AGWorld’s network of offices includes Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei, Shenzhen, Guangzhou Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

• Working with sustainable packaging company, The Better Packaging Co., the world’s leading provider of Home Compostable packaging, to help significantly replace single-use plastics in Global ecommerce fulfillment supply chains.

Brian Bourke, Chief Growth Officer at SEKO Logistics, commented: “Being listed as an MCM Top 3PL is a great honor. This award is significant because we are being judged by experts in retail and ecommerce and, ultimately, by the B2B companies and DTC brands that base their buying criteria and decisions on the factual information presented within MCM’s directory.”

About Multichannel Merchant

Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including ecommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations.

About SEKO Logistics

We provide a suite of logistics services which enable you to use your supply chain as a competitive differentiator. As a customer centric organization, we are powered by the expertise of our people and our in-house-developed, best in class, configurable technology. It is this combination which gives SEKO its strength. With over 120 offices in 40 countries worldwide, SEKO’s unique shareholder management model enables you to benefit from our specific industry sector expertise, coupled with vital in-country knowledge and unparalleled service at the local level. This unique model provides you with hands-on service and support, personal relationships, creative, customized solutions, responsiveness and reliability, flexibility and consistence.

We have a flat management structure, with just three layers between you and the CEO, making us ‘fast on our feet’ in delivering solutions that can meet your exact requirements. This lean and nimble structure increases our decision-making speed and gives us an ability to implement customized solutions which far exceed those of our competitors. For more information visit our website at www.sekologistics.com