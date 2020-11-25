How to prepare for the 2020 holiday shopping season?

With the 2020 holiday shopping season shaping up to be like no other, here's how you can prepare your business.

• Due to coronavirus restrictions and a possible second lockdown, many stores will limit in-person shopping.

• Businesses should prepare for large volumes of online shoppers and seek to provide a personalized experience.

• To prepare, businesses should boost their websites are performing well and get the word out about shopping deals early.

• This article is for small business owners who want tips for how to best prepare for the 2020 holiday shopping season.

There's no doubt that the 2020 holiday shopping season will be unusual, with the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting how retailers do business and changing how customers shop. With in-store shopping capacities significantly reduced across much of the United States and consumers limiting their exposure to crowds because of the pandemic, huge in-person shopping events typically associated with Black Friday are unlikely to happen this year. As such, businesses big and small are shifting their focus to online sales, with many deals starting early to entice more shoppers.

The impact of many more people online this year has the potential for a major increase in online profits for your business. Let Charter Global help you determine what your app needs to capitalize on this holiday shopping opportunity?