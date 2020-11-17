Siemens Visicon Installation Program by SilMan Industries

The Product

“Powerful singulating technology with the smallest footprint possible”

(quotation: Visicon webpage)

With ever-increasing volume and speed required by supply chain demands, there is a parallel need for solutions that provide faster sortation and can reduce the linear feet of equipment in a facility.

The Siemens Visicon system has been turning heads for doing both of these in a single, stand-alone solution.

The Visicon offerings include two models: Polaris for large packages and Capella for smaller packages.

The system is software-controlled, which includes upstream belt speed control that allows the Visicon to “pull” the packages into the singulator function at precise speeds for optimal results.

The Polaris and Capella systems include a gapper and a vision system to track and orient packages. Transition belts stabilize packages as they enter the singulator bed, which houses a series of variable-speed motors to manage the position and direction of each individual piece.

Visicon’s compact size and high-speeds (up to 9k/hr/) offer the final finishing touch.

The SilMan Visicon Program

Siemens provides Visicon equipment and integration directly to the end-users, market-leading parcel and fulfillment providers, or the customer’s integrator.

SilMan is engaged by Siemens for the installation phase.

The Visicon installation often happens in the midst of a larger facility upgrade, but just as often it is a line modification.

SilMan deploys Mechanical installers, followed by an Electrical team, typically three to four members each. The operation is coordinated by the project management team at one of our regional offices.

Siemens also provides an onsite representative during the installation.

SilMan began working with Siemens to provide the Visicon solution in early 2019. Since that time we have installed over 20 systems across the country, a handful in-process as this article is being written.

The Key to Success for Multi-state deployment

SilMan’s ability to coordinate and mobilize internal resources uniquely positions our team to serve leading national brands in the Supply Chain and Manufacturing industries, like Siemens.

Multi-discipline performance saves time and money, while improving communication and efficiency.

Siemens and SilMan

SilMan has a long history with Siemens. Our Site Services and Material Handling teams have partnered with or worked alongside their teams on industrial facility repairs and improvements, as well as their conveyance and controls groups.

We have also worked with their baggage handling software team while installing the Checked Bag Inspection System at Oakland International.

About SilMan

SilMan Industries (previously SilMan Construction) is based in San Leandro, California. Founded in 2008, the firm operates nationwide in three divisions – Construction, Material Handling, and Site Services – and partners with “best in class” companies in the Industrial, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Public Works sectors. For more information, please visit www.silmanindustries.com

(photo credit: Siemens Logistics)