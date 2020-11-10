Dermody Properties Leases 411,330 Square Feet in Rialto

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased LogistiCenter℠ at Rialto I Building 4, a 411,330-square-foot logistics facility, to a privately-owned-and-operated logistics company that stores and distributes products throughout the United States.

The property is located at 1642 W. Miro Way in Rialto and is situated on 19 acres within the Inland Empire West Industrial Market.

“LogistiCenter℠ at Rialto is a state-of-the-art building that is extremely well located in the Inland Empire,” said Matt Mexia, Partner in Southern California for Dermody Properties. “This is an ideal facility for the customer’s distribution, fulfillment and transportation operations.”

LogistiCenter℠ at Rialto is located within the established Renaissance Rialto master-planned development and offers immediate access to Interstate-210, Interstate-15 and Interstate-215. The area is home to corporate occupiers that include Amazon, Target, Under Armour, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, Niagara Bottling, Medline Industries, Monster Energy, Distribution Alternatives and Lifetime Brands.

David Consani, Jim Koenig and Dan de la Paz of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the lease transaction, and Tim O’Rourke of JLL represented the customer.

“This property’s location will allow the customer to service not only Southern California, but all of the Western United States,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “This region is a major logistics and distribution hub and a key focus for Dermody Properties as we continue to identify strategic opportunities for our customers looking to grow or relocate their operations in the West.”

While LogistiCenter℠ at Rialto Phase I is now fully leased, buildings 8 and 9 within phase two of the master-planned development offer 258,737 and 79,430 square feet of available space, respectively.

LogistiCenter℠, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.