New webinar: Ecommerce site selection in today’s changing market

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), in partnership with regional economic development initiative JAXUSA Partnership, will host a free 45-minute webinar providing solutions to common issues facing ecommerce executives at 11- 11:45 a.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6060420541153395470

As COVID-19 lockdowns drive more consumers to online ordering, today’s ecommerce professionals face new challenges and opportunities in inventory management, sourcing, and order processing and delivery.

The webinar is designed for senior-level executives including BCOs, freight forwarders, site selection professionals, and 3PLs. Experts will explore a case study of how a major online-only retailer reduced delivery times to the Southeast US region by three days by maximizing its transportation efficiencies after opening a 300,000-square-foot distribution center.



Participants:

• Lisa Wheldon - JAXPORT Director of Trade Development and Rail (moderator)

• Aundra Wallace, President, JAXUSA Partnership

• Jacob Horsley, Senior Director, Industrial Brokerage Services, Cushman & Wakefield

Panelists will explore strategies for ecommerce operations of all sizes and how Northeast Florida is meeting the industry’s growing demand for industrial real estate space in close proximity to urban population centers.

Registration is free and open now. Click here to reserve your spot: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6060420541153395470

JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port, offering fast access to 70 million US consumers.

With major interstates less than a mile from port terminals and a vast network of transportation service providers, Jacksonville offers seamless access to key markets such as Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and Orlando and the rest of the I-4 Corridor.

Learn more about Jacksonville’s ecommerce advantages at JAXPORT.com/ecommerce.