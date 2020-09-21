Zurn Launches New Website with Expanded Capability and Content

Zurn Industries, LLC, a leader in the commercial plumbing products market, launched a new website with expanded capabilities, simplified navigation, and valuable content for plumbing engineers, contractors, and architects.

To help visitors easily find products for their commercial buildings, an improved site structure, with product category-specific filtering, has been added. Product pages include valuable information such as specification sheets, BIM models, and helpful product videos.

"Our customers have been relying on Zurn to make their jobs easier for over 117 years," said Sam Karge, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Zurn. "On our new website, engineers and architects will find our Zurn One Systems simple to specify and contractors will be able to quickly access key information on our labor-savings products. With a fresh, modern design, Zurn.com's interface has been mobile-optimized using responsive design, enabling a consistent, user-friendly experience, making navigation seamless on any device."

The new website also highlights Zurn's unique value of delivering innovative, water conserving, and easy-to-install products within specific vertical markets including education, food service, healthcare, hospitality, government, and retail. The vertical pages include useful tools such as a Water Savings Calculator, case studies, a manufacturer cross reference, and the Zurn One System Specifier that helps engineers and architects specify products designed to match and optimize performance.

For more information, visit the new website at Zurn.com

About Zurn Industries

Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building's environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.