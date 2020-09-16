Dachser expands charter program between Europe and Asia

ATLANTA—September 16, 2020 – As of the start of September, the premium charter program of Dachser Air & Sea Logistics now includes the Hong Kong–Frankfurt route. This expanded charter program is in addition to Dachser’s weekly transatlantic service connecting Europe and the U.S. Dachser European Logistics then distributes the goods from Frankfurt throughout Europe via its overland transport network. Fixed transit times, reliable planning, and high quality standards are hallmarks of the integrated transport solution.

Dachser is responding to capacity bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus crisis by expanding its premium charter program to include the Hong Kong–Frankfurt route. The logistics provider also recently added the Frankfurt–Chicago route at the end of July, now in its eighth week of successful operation. Similar to that route, a specially chartered cargo aircraft now flies weekly as a full charter from Hong Kong to Germany. The charter, which began running at the start of September, is currently scheduled to operate until the end of the year.

“We’re seeing the Asian market pick up pace again and the rate level is rising, so there is less capacity available on the market,” says Timo Stroh, Head of Global Air Freight at Dachser. “With this service, we’re responding to these conditions and offering our customers a robust and reliable premium air service between Hong Kong and Europe.”

Interlocking of land and air

Through its tightly knit overland transport network, Dachser distributes the goods from Frankfurt throughout Europe with fixed transit times and quality standards. Customers benefit from an integrated transport solution that is provided by a single source and covers the whole chain from sender to recipient. “By linking the Dachser European Logistics network with the dedicated services of Dachser Air & Sea Logistics, we create intelligent solutions for our customers’ transport needs, even under challenging market conditions,” says Alexander Tonn, Managing Director European Logistics Germany, who oversees Dachser’s industrial goods business within Germany.

About Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics: Founded in 1974, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of German-headquartered Dachser SE. Thanks to some 31,000 employees at 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics is headquartered in Atlanta with several locations across the country. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics offers optimal access to international markets and ensures seamless integration of all import and export activities via air or ocean to and from Europe, Asia and South America. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries. For more information, visit www.dachser.us