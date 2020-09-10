Why Do Manufacturers Choose SLES Instead Of SLS?

However, there is a big difference between SLS and SLES.

SLS and SLES are both derived from coconut or palm kernel oils. But SLES has a higher content of coconut or palm kernel oils.

SLES is safe to use in bath & body products, this process means SLES is much gentler to use on both hair and skin and doesn’t strip the epidermis of any excess moisture, leaving it feeling soft, smooth and nourished.

SLS is well-known as a skin irritant when left on the skin for prolonged periods of time and can lead to cracked, dry and tender skin. At high enough concentrations, it has much irritation.

Therefore, more manufactures choose SLES as a cosmetics ingredient.