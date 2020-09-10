Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Why Do Manufacturers Choose SLES Instead Of SLS?

September 10, 2020
However, there is a big difference between SLS and SLES.

SLS and SLES are both derived from coconut or palm kernel oils. But SLES has a higher content of coconut or palm kernel oils.

SLES is safe to use in bath & body products, this process means SLES is much gentler to use on both hair and skin and doesn’t strip the epidermis of any excess moisture, leaving it feeling soft, smooth and nourished.

SLS is well-known as a skin irritant when left on the skin for prolonged periods of time and can lead to cracked, dry and tender skin. At high enough concentrations, it has much irritation.

Therefore, more manufactures choose SLES as a cosmetics ingredient.

