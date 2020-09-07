How AI and Machine Learning Are Redefining Cybersecurity

MGM. Zoom. Marriott. Twitter. Magellan. What do they all have in common?
If you've been paying attention to cybersecurity news this past year, then you already know. All of them have experienced truly staggering data breaches in 2020.
Hackers have learned to deploy every technology and trick up their sleeves to steal data, cause disruption, and exploit the billions of people out there just trying to use the internet.
Fortunately, the last few years have seen the rise of new technologies that finally give us an effective way of fighting back against hackers.
Just as innovators have made considerable strides in the advancement and deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning in various areas, so too have these technologies entered the world of cybersecurity.
Here's how they are changing the game and making the internet a safer place for us all.
Let's contextualize these two important and closely linked technologies.
The result has been a significant windfall for cybersecurity.
Machine learning and AI-powered software and tools can comb through millions of files instantaneously to detect hazardous ones and remove them before they cause any harm.
Microsoft's Windows Defender can now do just that. Using multiple layers of ML, it can identify and block threats before hackers can even land an attack on your device.
Another example is Chronicle, a cybersecurity company from Alphabet (a.k.a. Google). They created Backstory, which analyzes staggering amounts of security data and uses machine learning to develop insights for security technicians to act and respond to accordingly.
Human error refers to many activities that cause data breaches, malware downloads, and other issues.
Let's face it—we all make mistakes. Maybe you clicked on a file you shouldn't have. Or perhaps somebody pretended to be a known contact only to be a hacker in disguise. AI and machine learning are increasingly being used in proactive roles to prevent the damage that human error can do.
Blackberry's AI project is a great example of this. Shifting away from handsets and into cybersecurity. Blackberry's technology can actively prevent cybersecurity threats and automates response capabilities to create a much larger protective shield.
As impressive as the advancements in AI and machine learning technologies have been, it's still ultimately up to end-users to guarantee their safety. If you've been reading this thinking, "well, can't hackers use AI too," then you're absolutely right.
Hackers deploy these technologies to serve their own purposes in what we can only assume will be an ever-growing arms race of the good guys versus the bad.
As impressive as Window Defenders’ enhancements have been, there's much more you can do on your own to prevent the risk of cyber-attack:
