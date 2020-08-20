Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

New KINETIC Reflex Safety Features Protect Industrial Workers from Covid-19

August 20, 2020
NEW YORK, August 20, 2020 — KINETIC, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce, today announced that it has added automated proximity alerts and contact tracing capabilities to its Reflex wearable device to increase workplace safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. The upgraded Reflex helps facilitate social distancing for the workforce and enables precise and accurate contact tracing.

