RAYMOND RECIEVES SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE’S SDCE 100 AWARD

GREENE, N.Y., August 12, 2020 — Supply & Demand Chain Executive has selected The Raymond Corporation as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2020. Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 award spotlights and celebrates successful or innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions.

Raymond earned this recognition for their work with Broome-Tioga Workforce New York addressing the need for more skilled warehouse labor at community distribution centers. The program included working with SUNY Broome Community College and Broome-Tioga BOCES, to create a holistic educational experience which included Raymond’s Virtual Reality Simulator that offers engaging, hands-on learning for a more prepared workforce.

Program participants embraced the virtual reality platform, saying that it offered them a more engaging and realistic experience before performing on the job site. This type of interactive education and challenge pushed the participants to do better and learn from each other’s experiences.

Watch this video to see the entire story: https://youtu.be/Nz6blWqg7IE

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Sales and Service Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. In partnership with Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions, Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter.

